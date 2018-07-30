OR: Tennessee Avenue project to continue through November

(City of Oak Ridge) A road reconstruction project affecting Tennessee Avenue is underway and expected to continue into the fall. Adams and Sons, Inc., working under contract for the City of Oak Ridge, is reconstructing a portion of Tennessee Avenue beginning east of New York Avenue down to the intersection with Michigan Avenue.

The Public Works Department is using this project as an opportunity to replace the existing 1940s-era water main along Tennessee Avenue, in addition to making curb, gutter and sidewalk repairs. The new water line is being installed from west to east and the first section has already been placed in service. Work has progressed to an area near Methodist Medical Center, which is approximately the halfway point for the water main.

Crews are expected to begin concrete work at the site in just a matter of days. Road surface paving will begin once the concrete phase is finished. The affected portion of Tennessee Avenue will be a smooth surface by the end of the project, which is estimated to be in late November 2018.

At times, the roadway has been reduced to one lane of traffic or closed to through traffic. Short-term temporary blockage of driveways is also possible. The contractor will make every effort to maintain local access; however, portions of the road will continue to be closed and detours will be necessary. We apologize for any inconvenience the closures may cause. We thank all residents, businesses and drivers for their patience and understanding during this time.

Everyone is urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling in the affected area. Please note that all construction work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment and access issues.

Additional project questions or concerns can be communicated to the contractor’s onsite superintendent or foreman, or City personnel onsite. You may also contact Public Works via email at PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov or by calling (865) 425-1875.