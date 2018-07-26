OR Animal Shelter part of “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption event

(Oak Ridge Animal Shelter press release) The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter will participate in the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption event on Saturday, August 18, 2018. Reduced adoption fees of $55 will be available all day as staff work to find a forever home for each adoptable animal at the shelter.

Animal shelters all over the U.S. are teaming up as part of the effort to find loving homes for pets in need. This is the fourth year for the event. Oak Ridge is one of three animal shelters in East Tennessee to commit to the cause so far this year.

In 2017 alone, more than 80,000 pets were adopted across the country as part of the Clear the Shelters initiative. More information is available online at https://www.cleartheshelters.com/.

The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is located at 395 Belgrade Road in Oak Ridge. The shelter operates from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The facility is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Anyone with questions about the animal shelter, volunteer opportunities or the upcoming adoption event can visit the shelter website at http://animalshelter.oakridgetn.gov/ or call (865) 425-3423.