Oak Ridge woman convicted in fatal car/motorcycle crash

Wednesday, an Anderson County deliberated for about three hours before convicting an Oak Ridge woman in connection to the death of a motorcyclist in 2016.

41-year-old Noelle Leigh Patty was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and a lesser included charge following the two-day trial in Anderson County Criminal Court. Originally charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, the jury acquitted her of that, instead convicting her on a lesser, included charge of reckless endangerment.

Patty was driving a Cadillac STS on January 31st, 2016 on North Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge when she made an illegal left-hand turn in an attempt to get into the Westcott Shopping Center parking lot when she pulled into the path of 44-year-old Rufus E. Shephard III of Oak Ridge, who was riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. He was unable to avoid the collision and died from his injuries.

Patty will be sentenced on September 28th.