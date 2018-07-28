Oak Ridge Pool hours for August

The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will be extending open hours at the outdoor pool into the month of August. The schedule is as follows:

· Monday – Friday: 100m lap swim, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

· Monday – Friday: Kiddie/Shallow open swim, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.*

· Wednesdays: After school open swim, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· Saturday and Sunday: Open swim, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

*The 100m lap swim and kiddie pool will be closed for a special event on August 1, 2018.

Please note that hours are subject to change based on participation of swimmers. The last day of the season for open swim will be August 18. Additional events during the month include:

· August 1: Senior Citizens’ Day, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· August 18: Movie Night at the Pool, gates open at 9 p.m. (Showing “Wonder,” fundraiser for teacher supplies)

· August 19: Puppy Pool Party, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information on aquatics programs, facilities and operating hours through the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450 or visit the department’s website: http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/.