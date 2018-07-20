No audit findings among DAs offices, Drug Task Forces

(Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference press rlelease) Tennessee District Attorneys General commend the state’s Judicial District Drug Task Forces on their remarkable financial operations as shown in the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s recently released annual Review of Funds report.

Judicial District Drug Task Forces operate in 26 of the 31 judicial districts. All 31 District Attorney General Offices, as well as Judicial District Drug Task Forces, are audited annually by the Comptroller’s Office. There was not a single audit finding by state auditors in any Judicial District Drug Task Force or District Attorneys Office across the state. There were no recommended changes for administrative improvement.

“Years ago, some Drug Task Forces were facing administrative and financial challenges,” said Jerry Estes, Executive Director of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference. “Recent audits had shown much improvement, but this year’s flawless audit confirms the work being done by the Task Forces. The efforts of the Drug Task Forces, in conjunction with the General Assembly and District Attorneys’ Offices, ensure that drug dealers are more likely to pay for their crimes by losing their ill-gotten gains.”

“It is quite an accomplishment to have no findings across all 31 Judicial Districts,” Tennessee Comptroller Justin P. Wilson said. “The District Attorneys General Conference and each Drug Task Force deserve credit for continually improving operations and providing training on these important issues.”

“Prosecutors are keepers of public trust,” Estes said. “Use of public funds is a key indicator of how we respect that trust, and this report shows our efforts and ongoing training are paying off.”

