Nearly 150 new jobs coming to Campbell County

A public and private investment in a manufacturing business is expected to bring close to 150 new jobs to Campbell County.

On Thursday, in a ceremony in Jellico attended by Governor Bill Haslam, company officials, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and other dignitaries, BMT Manufacturing announced plans to expand their operations in Campbell County, investing a total of $3.7 million and creating 148 new jobs.

There will be two facilities with one in Jellico and the other in Jacksboro. The company, which manufactures trailers for short bed, motorcycle, utility and cargo trailers will be locating its new operations in an existing building in Jellico, creating 100 jobs there when it becomes operational by the end of this year.

BMT also plans on expanding its current operations in Jacksboro, creating 48 new jobs at the facility, where over 30 people are already employed. .

The project was made possible through a private-public partnership involving the city, county and state.

The city of Jellico donated the building for the new facility, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development awarded a grant to rehabilitate the building and the Campbell County government donated seven acres around the existing Jellico building for future expansions.

The company says it is also committed to employing previously-incarcerated individuals through a program that provides job training and employment opportunities called A New Beginning, which offers previously incarcerated individuals who desire to change the direction of their lives, with trade-skills training and a job at BMT with the goal of securing a long-term career.