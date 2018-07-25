Home / Local Sports / NASCAR tripleheader highlights weekend at WYSH

NASCAR tripleheader highlights weekend at WYSH

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

This weekend is another busy one at WYSH and Merle FM as there are races in all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

Saturday at 12:30, we drop the green flag on the weekend’s festivities on WYSH with the Camping World Truck Series “Gander Outdoors 150” from the Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

Stick around after the Trucks wrap it up in Long Pond for great classic country music on WYSH, taking you up to the 5:00 start of part two of our Saturday doubledip, the XFinity Series “US Cellular 250” from the Iowa Speedway.

We will wrap up your weekend Sunday on WYSH and on Merle FM, beginning at 1:30 pm, with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series “Gander Outdoors 400” from the “Tricky Triangle” that is the Pocono Raceway.

