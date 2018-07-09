Home / Obituaries / Nancy Kathryn Giles Webber, age 84 of Clinton

Nancy Kathryn Giles Webber, age 84 of Clinton

Nancy Kathryn Giles Webber, age 84 of Clinton, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Summit View of Rocky Top. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Giles and Paul A. Webber; son, Jeff Giles; parents, John and Pauline Wilcox.

She is survived by her daughter, Margie Green; sons, Jack (Darlene), William, Richard (Regina), and Kevin Giles; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12 noon to 2 PM at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church with services to follow at 2 PM with Reverend Chris Thomas officiating. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton

www.holleygamble.com

One comment

  1. Carolyn Massengill
    July 9, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    I remember Nancy. She was a sister to my Aunt, Eileen Queener.. I always liked Nancy. So sorry to hear of her passing.

    Reply

