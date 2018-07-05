Musical performers announced for Louie Bluie Festival, more

(Louie Bluie press release) Here are the artists you’ll enjoy on Saturday, Sept. 29, at the 12th Annual Louie Bluie Music & Arts Festival at Cove Lake State Park in Caryville, Tenn.:

Armstrong Legacy Trio, Sparky and Rhonda Rucker, Maggie Longmire, Robinella, Circus No. 9, Old City Buskers, Sigean, Candela, Smiley and the Lovedawg, Daje Morris, Boogertown Gap and Outlaw Ritual.

Organizers will announce additional artists as well as the performance schedule soon. In the meantime, visit the performers page on their website to learn more about these great musical acts.

They are in search of: individual artists, craft or art nonprofit groups, school art clubs, or groups whose mission is related to crafts or art.

Criteria include originality, craftsmanship, design, material selection, and appropriateness to the Appalachian tradition. They’re also seeking book authors whose material reflects the heritage and culture of the Appalachian voice.

Artisans who are juried members of a recognized guild, such as Foothills Craft Guild, Southern Highland Craft Guild and Appalachian Arts & Crafts Center, are automatically accepted and should note their membership in the application.

Approved Artisans will pay $60 per 10-x-10-foot booth space, limit two spaces and bring your own tent(s). Electricity is available on a limited basis at a cost of an additional $15.

Organizers invite commercial and non-profit vendors to read the guidelines and apply online or download the Food Vendor application.

Bonus: Awards for best-decorated food vendors will be bestowed on first- and second-place winners, with creativity, theme, quality and overall appeal as the criteria.

Hurry and register today, as space in the Food Court is limited.

