Mrs. Elizabeth Plummer Carter, age 94, of Clinton, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2018.

Elizabeth, daughter of Bertha and Carlyle Plummer, was born in Beaumont, Texas. She graduated from high school in Port Arthur and studied English at Baylor University and received a B.A. In English literature.

Elizabeth met her husband, William Lloyd Carter, in Port Arthur, Texas and they married in 1948. They moved to Atlanta, Georgia, so Lloyd could complete a PhD. At Georgia Tech, and she was employed on the Dean’s staff at Agnes Scott College.

In 1950 they moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where Lloyd was hired by Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Elizabeth worked for the Information Center for Aircraft Nuclear Propulsion and later the Technical Information Center for the Department of Energy. After her two sons were born, Kent & Vance, Elizabeth took courses in English and information science at the University of Tennessee, and she became involved in many community activities.

Elizabeth has been active at the United Church, Chapel on the Hill in Oak Ridge since 1957, participating in Church Women’s United meetings, teaching Sunday school and producing a video history of the church. After retiring in the 1980’s, she helped revitalize the library in Briceville, Tennessee by organizing a youth group to encourage reading. As a member of the Anderson County Library Board, she researched & produced a three-projector slide show about the history of Anderson County.

Numerous other community activities included hosting numerous international guests through the American Field Service internship programs and the Ulster Project of Oak Ridge; research & travel about historic U.S. Lighthouses and compiling a history book for the United Church, Chapel on the Hill, detailing the numerous activities that have brought members of her faith community together.

In 2014, the Oak Ridge unit of Church Women United presented its highest honor, the Valiant Women award, to Elizabeth for her decades of service to local community organizations.

Her most endearing traits were her eternal smile & happiness, sense of humor & sharp wit, love of life and genuine caring about everyone’s well being.

She is preceded in death by parents Bertha and Carlyle Plummer; brother Herbert Plummer, husband Lloyd Carter and son, Kent Carter. She is survived by son, Vance Carter; grandchildren Sarah Elizabeth & Aden Carter.

Very special thanks to caregivers Sandy Foster, who was like a daughter and stayed by her side to the end, David Whaley, Whis Harber, Larry Harber and the United Church Family for the loving attention given to Elizabeth & her family.

A Celebration of Life Service & Reception will be held at the Oak Ridge United Church, Chapel on the Hill at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 13th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the United Church, 85 Kentucky Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com