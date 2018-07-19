Home / Community Bulletin Board / Mountain View Park fundraiser set for July 28th

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 6 Views

Mountain View Park, a non-profit local park, is having a fund raiser at 209 Mountain View Road in Heiskell (37754) on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 5:30 pm.

Food will be prepared by Big O’s BBQ (Otis Poore), and music by the Parrott Brothers (Jeff and Paul Parrott).

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

