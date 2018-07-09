Military Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast Saturday

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by Nana-Pop-Ins Home Services, LLC. The breakfast will be held this Saturday, July 14th, at the Clinton Community Center. “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. Ralph Martin will speak on Tennessee Veterans and Battle of Kings Mountain.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

If you are interested in sponsoring a future Veterans Breakfast, contact Terry at 310-4097.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.