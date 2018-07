Martin Louis Davis, 78, of Sevierville (formerly of Heiskell)

Martin Louis Davis, 78, of Sevierville (formerly of Heiskell) passed away Monday July 23, 2018 at his home in Sevierville.

Martin’s family will receive friends Thursday July 26, 2018 at Jones Mortuary in Clinton from 12 pm to 1 pm with his graveside service following at the Bishopville Cemetery in Heiskell, with full military honors at graveside.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton in charge of arrangements.