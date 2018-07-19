Manhattan Project National Historical Park Communities website launches

(Explore Oak Ridge press release) Explore Oak Ridge is proud to announce the launch of ‘The Manhattan Project National Historical Park Communities’ website. The Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MAPR) is located in three distinct communities: Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Tri-Cities/Hanford, Washington; and Los Alamos, New Mexico. During World War II, these communities worked on the unprecedented top-secret project to produce the world’s first atomic weapons. Today, MAPR tells the story of the people, science and technology of the Manhattan Project.

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park has two official websites operated by the National Park Service and US Department of Energy. The “communities” website is a joint initiative among Explore Oak Ridge, Visit Tri-Cities and Visit Los Alamos to promote MAPR and inspire tourism to the MAPR communities.

“Explore Oak Ridge has developed an exceptional partnership with our national park sister cities, the NPS, and the DoE sharing in the common goal of promoting the national park. This new website is an important first step in attracting visitors,” says Marc DeRose, President of Explore Oak Ridge. “Most people will research their trip online prior to making travel plans so a strong tourism-related website is essential.”

With the launch of the “communities” website, partnership efforts are already focusing on developing future initiatives to further enhance the national park’s appeal to visitors. Interpretive signage and driving/walking tours are an integral part of creating an interesting and visitor-friendly park. Advertising campaigns will also play a major role in growing interest and enticing visitors to MAPR.

Visit the new website at www.ManhattanProjectNationalPark.com to learn more about each of the communities’ involvement in the secret science that changed the world.