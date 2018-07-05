LWVOR hosting two forums

To promote informed and active participation in government, the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge (LWVOR) will hold two forums for local candidates on Oak Ridge ballots in the August 2 Anderson County and Roane County General Elections. Both forums are free and open to the public and will be held in the Amphitheater at Oak Ridge High School, located at 1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The Anderson County Forum will be held on Tuesday, July 10, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Candidates for County Offices; County Commission Districts 6, 7, and 8; and County School Board District 6 and 7 have been invited. Candidates with opposition are invited to speak and answer questions from the audience. Candidates with no opposition will be introduced.

The Roane County Candidate Forum will be held on Thursday, July 12, also beginning at 7:00 p.m. Candidates for County Executive, Trustee, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, and County Commission District 4 have been invited to speak and answer questions from the audience. Candidates for offices with no opposition will be introduced. The unopposed candidate in the City of Oak Ridge Municipal Election for an unexpired term on Oak Ridge School Board will be introduced at both forums.

Early voting begins Friday, July 13, and ends Saturday, July 28.

Early Voting sites in Anderson County are the Midtown Community Center (Wildcat Den) in Oak Ridge, the Clinton Community Center (Clinton), and the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center (Norris/Andersonville). Hours are Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Anderson County hours for voting on Election Day at all precincts are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents of

Roane County can vote early at the First Christian Church, 100 Gum Hollow Road in Oak Ridge. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Roane County hours for voting on August 2 are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are a registered voter, and have changed your address and still live in Anderson or Roane County, or if you have changed your name since you last voted, call 457-6238 (Anderson County) or 376-3184 (Roane County) for information.

The August 2 election includes Federal and State Primaries in addition to County General Elections. State Primary Elections are for Governor, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd numbered districts), Tennessee House of Representative, and State Executive Committee. You will be asked to choose either the State Republican Primary or the State Democratic Primary. In the County General Election, you may vote for candidates of either party, regardless of the ballot you select for the state primary elections. For more information on the LWVOR visit on line at www.lwvoakridge.org.