Louise Frances “Diz” Dean, age 87 of Clinton

1 day ago

Louise Frances “Diz” Dean, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning at the Morning Point Alzheimer’s Care Unit in Clinton, TN. She was born March 3, 1931 to the Reverend Earl Seiber and wife, Leola Vann Seiber. After attending Clinton High School, she attended and graduated from Knoxville General Hospital School of Nursing with a BS in Nursing. She was employed as an RN for over thirty five years at the ORNL’s X10 plant. After her retirement there, she worked part-time as an RN for DOE. Before her battle with Alzheimer’s, she enjoyed traveling, going to the beach and lake, working in her garden, and enjoying time with her family and many close friends. She was a long time member of the Clinton First Wesleyan Church

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Richard Dean, daughter, Kimberly Dean Warwick, and brother, Leon Seiber.

She is survived by daughters Pamela Dean Stockton and husband Ed, of Oliver Springs, TN and Cynthia Dean Nelson of Clinton, TN. She also leaves brothers Fred Seiber and wife Sue of Clinton, TN and Harold Seiber and wife Jean, of Maryville, TN. She is survived by six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday the 11th, at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. A graveside service will be held at 11 am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, TN. Pastor David Speas of the Clinton First Wesleyan Church will be officiating.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

