Home / Obituaries / Larry Joe Phillips, age 63 of Clinton, formerly of Caryville

Larry Joe Phillips, age 63 of Clinton, formerly of Caryville

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Larry Joe Phillips, age 63 of Clinton, formerly of Caryville, passed away peacefully in the home of his niece in Caryville, Tennessee on May 27, 2018 surrounded by those whom he loved and treasured most, his family. Larry enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, reading the Bible, playing his guitar and singing, and being a mentor to help spread the word of God, but above all, he loved Jesus. He is preceded in death by his parents: Rev. Link and Stella Overton Phillips, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by his wife: Bernice Phillips, son: Shaman Daniel Phillips and children: Christian, Quinton, Chaz and Naveah of Dunkirk, IN, Briana Cody of Wartburg, TN. Daughter Andrea Phillips Sheets and children: Caitlyn and Mason of Dunkirk, IN. Great Grandchildren: Kaylynn and Weston Of Wartburg, TN Alivia of Dunkirk, IN.
Survivors:
Brothers              Thomas Nelson Phillips and wife Linda of Caryville
                             Coy Phillips of Eaton, IN
Sisters                 Shirenia Sherrill of Caryville
                             Imojean  “Jean” and husband Eddie Nighbert of Caryville
He is additionally survived by 15 nieces and nephews.
Larry’s family will have a memorial service on July 21, 2018 at Fellowship Baptist Church in the Beech Fork Community of Caryville, TN at 2:00 PM, with Rev. David Armes and Rev. Kevin Ward officiating.
Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Judy Ann Taylor, age 76 of Clinton

Judy Ann Taylor, age 76 of Clinton passed away suddenly Monday, July 2, 2018. She …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.