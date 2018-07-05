Home / Obituaries / Judy Ann Taylor, age 76 of Clinton

Obituaries

Judy Ann Taylor, age 76 of Clinton passed away suddenly Monday, July 2, 2018.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Lorene Roberts and three siblings.

Judy is survived by her husband, Leon Taylor; sons, Eddie (Teresa) Taylor, Spike (Teresa) Taylor, Shane (Lavancha) Taylor; daughter, Theresa (John) Burgess all of Clinton; 6 Siblings; 15 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 5, 2018 from 6-8 pm with services to follow in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home at 8 pmwith Rev. Buster Gresham officiating.

