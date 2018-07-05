Joseph Charles Meade

6/29/1966 – 7/3/2018

Joseph (Joey – Joe) was found deceased at his home from natural causes. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Paul Pennington of Claxton & Mr. & Mrs. Ralph Meade of Clinton, father Ralph Charles (Charlie) Meade and aunt Maratha Meade of Knoxville.

Joey was of the Class of 84 Clinton Senior High School and worked at Elavon in Knoxville as an assistant Manager.

He is survived by his daughter, whom he utterly adored, Savannah Alyse Meade of Claxton; mother, Carol Meade Jamerson of Knoxville; half-brother Dustin Meade of Philadelphia, TN; Special cousins: Scott Hutson & family, Andersonville; Carmen Hutson Hicks & family, Knoxville; Alan Preston, Claxton; special aunts Jennetta Hutson, Knoxville; Judy Preston, Claxton; ex-wife Misty Davis Meade, Knoxville and many other cousins, aunts & uncles. Special friend Cristi Smith, Jefferson City.

Everyone who knew Joey knew he loved his family and friends, NASCAR, hunting, and having a good time. In years past, Joey was heavily involved in the Claxton Optimist Football program where he was respected by all involved. He was always entertaining and gracious; he brought light to any room he entered. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 1:00-2:00 pm at the Holley Gamble Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton. Funeral service at 2:00 pm.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN will be in charge of all arrangements.

