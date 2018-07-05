Home / Obituaries / Jerry Martin, age 68 of Clinton

Jerry Martin, age 68 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 63 Views

Jerry Martin, age 68 of Clinton, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 3rd 2018. He was a past member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his mother Maxine Pauline Martin, for whom he loved so much, father Hayes Martin and sister Opal Grooms.

Jerry enjoyed riding his motorcycle at a younger age and loved long summer days when living on Hendrickson Drive and E. Maire Avenue the majority of his life.

There will be a short graveside service on Monday, July 9th at 10:00 a.m at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Joseph Charles Meade

Joseph Charles Meade 6/29/1966 – 7/3/2018 Joseph (Joey – Joe) was found deceased at his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.