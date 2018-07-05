Jerry Martin, age 68 of Clinton, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 3rd 2018. He was a past member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his mother Maxine Pauline Martin, for whom he loved so much, father Hayes Martin and sister Opal Grooms.

Jerry enjoyed riding his motorcycle at a younger age and loved long summer days when living on Hendrickson Drive and E. Maire Avenue the majority of his life.

There will be a short graveside service on Monday, July 9th at 10:00 a.m at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton. www.holleygamble.com