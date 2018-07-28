Home / Community Bulletin Board / Jazz on the Hill August 4th features Brian Clay & Friends

Jazz on the Hill August 4th features Brian Clay & Friends

The Green McAdoo Cultural Organization will be hosting its “Jazz on the Hill” concert series on Saturday, August 4, 2018. The group performing will be Brian Clay and Friends.

The event is open to the public, bring your families, blankets, lawn chairs, etc. Performance times will be 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Free event but vendors will be available for food and drink purchases.

The event will be held outside of the Green McAdoo Cultural Center, 101 School Street, Clinton, TN. For additional information, please contact Eugene Gallaher, President, GMCO, 865-394-1194.

In case of rain, event will be held inside in the GM Gymnasium.

