July 15, 2018

Jack Riggs, age 81 of Andersonville passed away on July 15, 2018 at his residence. Jack was of the Baptist Faith and retired from Big Ridge State Park after 48 years of service. Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Riggs; parents, John and Gertie Riggs; brothers, Henry, Cliff & TJ Riggs.

He is survived by:

Children…………….   Brian Riggs & wife Marie

      Cindy Dangerfield & husband Destry (Tater)

      Tina Johnson & husband Earl

Grandchildren…     Craig Hanna, Serena Satterfield, Scarlet Von Strange,

      Jeremy Riggs and Emily Riggs

Great Grandchildren.        Isabella (Bella) Hanna, Bentley Satterfield,

                  Lee Satterfield, Brianna Satterfield, Kristen Riggs,

                  Daisy Riggs, Jake Riggs, Elijah Riggs, & McKenzie

Several nieces and nephews

Caregiver……………  Brooke Miracle

 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will be 2:00 pmWednesday at New Loyston Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

