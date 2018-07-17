Home / Obituaries / Iris Mona (Braden) Sliger of Clinton

Iris Mona (Braden) Sliger of Clinton

Iris Mona (Braden) Sliger of Clinton, TN passed away at her residence on July 15, 2018. She was born April 7, 1931 in Briceville, Tennessee and was of the Baptist Faith. She was loved by all and was called Mamaw by many that knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Green and Ruth Braden; 4 sisters, one brother, one grandson, Justin Sliger; and her lifetime companion Ed Messamore.

She is survived by:

Son………………………            John & wife Diane Sliger

Daughters…………….           Diana Sliger Keaton

                  Melissa Nash-Petree & husband Rick

2 Granddaughters .           Kelli Houser-Evans & husband Phil

                  Autumn Sliger Leese

6 Great Grandchildren…

Brother………………….         Green & wife Betty Braden

 

The family would like to thank Tennova Hospice nurses, Lisa and Angie for the loving care given to Iris and her family.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral services will follow in the chapel with Rev. Donnie Wallace officiating. Iris’s graveside will be 10:00 am, Friday, July 20, 2018 at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

