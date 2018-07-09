Home / Featured / I-75 wreck kills three, injures one

I-75 wreck kills three, injures one

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Three members of a Georgia family died and a fourth was injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on I-75 South in Campbell County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened shortly before 5:45 pm near mile marker 141 when a tractor trailer driven by 47-year-old Crystal Nagel of Florence, Kentucky headed south on 75 slowed for traffic. When the truck stopped, a 2014 Dodge Caravan minivan did not stop and plowed into the back of the big rig.

Three of the four people in the minivan were killed, identified as the driver, 42-year-old Rebecca Bachman of Hochston, Georgia; 13-year-old Daniel Bachman; and 15-year-old Lauren Bachman. 10-year-old Jake Bachman was injured in the crash and had to be extricated from the wreckage. He was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar, but no information has been made available about his condition.

Nagel was not injured in the crash and everyone involved was wearing seatbelts. No citations or charges were issued.

Traffic was backed up for miles into Scott County following the wreck, the scene of which was cleared at around 10:30 pm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Cromwell wins appeal, eight assault convictions tossed

The man convicted of hitting and killing a man in a parking lot following the 2015 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.