I-75 wreck kills three, injures one

Three members of a Georgia family died and a fourth was injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on I-75 South in Campbell County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened shortly before 5:45 pm near mile marker 141 when a tractor trailer driven by 47-year-old Crystal Nagel of Florence, Kentucky headed south on 75 slowed for traffic. When the truck stopped, a 2014 Dodge Caravan minivan did not stop and plowed into the back of the big rig.

Three of the four people in the minivan were killed, identified as the driver, 42-year-old Rebecca Bachman of Hochston, Georgia; 13-year-old Daniel Bachman; and 15-year-old Lauren Bachman. 10-year-old Jake Bachman was injured in the crash and had to be extricated from the wreckage. He was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar, but no information has been made available about his condition.

Nagel was not injured in the crash and everyone involved was wearing seatbelts. No citations or charges were issued.

Traffic was backed up for miles into Scott County following the wreck, the scene of which was cleared at around 10:30 pm.