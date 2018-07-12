Historic Ramsey House busy in second half of July

Workshop: Early Families in the Forks

Sunday, July 15, 2:00-4:00 pm Fur traders, circuit-riding preachers, longhunters, statesmen, Indian-fighters, and adventurers: who were your ancestors? Jan Loveday Dickens will share information and resources with participants. Along with learning interesting details and stories about the Armstrong, Jack, Kennedy, Campbell, Kelly, Huffaker, Johnson, Naill, and Perry families, etc., you will examine old documents and discuss helpful research processes. Each participant will go home with a packet of useful references and tools for further discovery. They will make connections with others who share an interest in this significant portion of our area’s history that played a role in our County, State, and Nation’s establishment. If you have a particular family line of interest not listed, please email MtnLadyInTN@icloud.com. Ticket Price $20 ($15 for Member) at www.ramseyhouse.org

Lecture Series: Pigs and Hickory: A Southern Barbecue Seminar

Saturday, July 21, 2018 from 2:00–4:00 pm Author, teacher and storyteller Fred Sauceman is coming back to Ramsey House for a return engagement. Be entertained and amused by stories of an Appalachian family, their food and lore. Ridgewood Barbecue (1948) was established by the Proffitt family, a “pork smoking clan” and their sauce. Lecture concludes with a Barbecue dinner and book signing by Mr. Sauceman.Ticket price $35 ($30 for Members) at www.ramseyhouse.org

Lecture Series: The Life and Music of Stephen Foster

Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 10:00-11:30 am Chip Bailey, a Teaching Artist with the Tennessee Arts Commission, will present a workshop on the life and music of Stephen Collins Foster at the Historic Ramsey House. His tragic life and glorious music will be examined. Stephen Foster (1826-1864) was America’s first professional songwriter. He composed 200 songs in his short lifetime including such hits as “Oh! Susanna”, “Camptown Races” and “My Old Kentucky Home, Good Night”. This class will contain mini-lectures, recordings, live musical instrument demonstrations and group discussions. Sing along if you wish! Come learn why Stephen Foster’s life should be examined and why his music should be preserved and perpetuated. Ticket price $15 ($10 for members) at www.ramseyhouse.org