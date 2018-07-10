Home / Featured / Hammond chosen to serve on OR Council

Hammond chosen to serve on OR Council

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Monday night, the Oak Ridge City Council voted to appoint Derrick Hammond to fill the vacancy created when Hans Vogel stepped down after getting a new job at the Idaho National Laboratory.

Vogel’s resignation became effective June 30th.

Hammond was one of seven candidates to apply for the open seat.

He will serve through a special election on November 6th, the winner of which will serve the remainder of Vogel’s two-year term through November of 2020.

Hammond has been pastor of Oak Valley Baptist Church in Oak Ridge since 2014. According to biographical information, he has dual master of divinity and master of business administration degrees from Samford University in Alabama, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Auburn University.

Hammond serves as a member of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, Emory Valley Center, United Way of Anderson County, and the Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation boards.

Hammond was sworn in shortly after his selection and spent the rest of the meeting in his new seat on the Oak Ridge City Council.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP announces temporary, single-lane closure on the southbound Spur

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on the southbound Spur between the Flat …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.