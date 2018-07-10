Hammond chosen to serve on OR Council

Monday night, the Oak Ridge City Council voted to appoint Derrick Hammond to fill the vacancy created when Hans Vogel stepped down after getting a new job at the Idaho National Laboratory.

Vogel’s resignation became effective June 30th.

Hammond was one of seven candidates to apply for the open seat.

He will serve through a special election on November 6th, the winner of which will serve the remainder of Vogel’s two-year term through November of 2020.

Hammond has been pastor of Oak Valley Baptist Church in Oak Ridge since 2014. According to biographical information, he has dual master of divinity and master of business administration degrees from Samford University in Alabama, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Auburn University.

Hammond serves as a member of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, Emory Valley Center, United Way of Anderson County, and the Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation boards.

Hammond was sworn in shortly after his selection and spent the rest of the meeting in his new seat on the Oak Ridge City Council.