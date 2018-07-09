Home / Community Bulletin Board / GSMNP announces temporary, single-lane closure on the southbound Spur

GSMNP announces temporary, single-lane closure on the southbound Spur

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on the southbound Spur between the Flat Branch intersection and the Gatlinburg Welcome Center on Tuesday, July 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure of the right-hand lane is necessary to make repairs to the guard rail. The roadway will remain open, but motorists should expect delays with the single-lane closure.
For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at site at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

I-75 wreck kills three, injures one

Three members of a Georgia family died and a fourth was injured in a two-vehicle …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.