GSMNP announces temporary, single-lane closure on the southbound Spur

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will implement a temporary, single- lane closure on the southbound Spur between the Flat Branch intersection and the Gatlinburg Welcome Center on Tuesday, July 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure of the right-hand lane is necessary to make repairs to the guard rail. The roadway will remain open, but motorists should expect delays with the single- lane closure .

closures , please visit the park website at site at or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter. For more information about temporary road, please visit the park website at site at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/pl anyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.