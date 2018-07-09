GSMNP announces temporary, single-lane closure on the southbound Spur

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on the southbound Spur between the Flat Branch intersection and the Gatlinburg Welcome Center on Tuesday, July 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure of the right-hand lane is necessary to make repairs to the guard rail. The roadway will remain open, but motorists should expect delays with the single-lane closure.
For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at site at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/pl
anyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.