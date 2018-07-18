GSMNP announces road work, temporary closures

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will implement a temporary closure of Newfound Gap Road (US Highway 441) from Clingmans Dome Road to Smokemont Campground, on Wednesday July 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to allow for debris removal and investigation in connection to a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday, July 14th. Clingmans Dome will remain accessible from the north for the duration of the closure.

Additionally, Foothills Parkway East will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18th to allow work to be completed along the entrance and exit ramps of the Parkway in conjunction with paving operations on I-40.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.