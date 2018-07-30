Home / Obituaries / Gene Edward Murray

Gene Edward Murray

Gene Edward Murray went to be with his Lord and Saviour peacefully at home on July 27th. He was born to parents, Ted and Sue Murray on May 1, 1957. He went to Oak Ridge High School. He received his Master’s in Safety from U.T, he worked for TOSHA in Knoxville for 19 years as an Industrial Hygienist. He loved playing sports as a child and adult. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and avid body builder which was his greatest pastime. His loud laughter made everyone else laugh and his friendliness will be missed by all. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by mother, Sue Murray and mother in law Estella Melton
Gene leaves behind his loving wife Michelle Connie Melton Murray, they would have been married 28 years on November 10th
Sister… Susan and husband Danny Phillips
Brothers… Jerry and wife Cherry Murray
Adam Murray
John and wife Tina Murray 
Sister in law’s… Cheryl and husband Lon Aslinger
Janice Wetherington
Evelyn Hutchison
Great nieces… Alexandra, Courtney, Sierra and Savannah
Special great-nephew… Ace
Several nieces and nephews
The family will be receiving friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton chapel on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 6-8 pm funeral service at 8:00 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Interment will be on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 11:00 am at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery.
Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. 
www.holleygamble.com

