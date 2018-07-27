Home / Community Bulletin Board / Friday, Saturday final two days to vote early

Friday, Saturday final two days to vote early

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 29 Views

There are only two days left to vote early in next week’s county general and state and federal primary elections.

Thursday was the last day to request an absentee ballot for the August 2nd election.

On Thursday, Anderson County voters turned out in force, setting a new single-day high total for this round of early voting with 712 people casting ballots. That brought the total after 12 days to 6396.

You can vote early in Anderson County from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday at the Clinton Community Center, Oak Ridge’s Midtown Community Center or at the North Anderson Government Office in Andersonville.

Thursday in Campbell County, another 323 people voted, bringing their 12-day tally to 4206.

In Campbell County, you can vote weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm at the Election Commission office in Jacksboro and from 9 am to 2 pm at the Jellico Municipal Building. Those same polling locations will be open on Saturday as well from 9 am to 1 pm for the final day of early voting.

Over in Roane County, 542 people voted on Thursday, bringing their 12-day total to 5673.

You can vote early in Roane County from 9am to 5 pm weekdays and from 9 am to 1 this  Saturday at the Rockwood, Harriman, and Kingston  Community Centers, as well as the First Christian Church on Gum Hollow Road in Oak Ridge.

Voters are reminded they can vote at any one of those polling locations during early voting and that they must bring with them a valid photo ID when they head out to cast their ballots.

For much more on the August election and early voting in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com or call the Election Commission at 865-457-6238.

In Campbell County, call 423-562-9777 or visit www.campbellelections.com.

In Roane County, visit www.roaneelections.com, or call the Election Commission at 865-376-3184.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Section of Spring Street in Clinton to be closed (weather permitting) on Monday July 30th

The Clinton City Public Works Department says that, weather permitting, on Monday July 30th that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.