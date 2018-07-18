For sale: small fridge, bread maker, wash stand, router, dolls

FOR SALE
- A small refrigerator with freezer (measures 18 and a half inches wide by 19 inches high by 17 and a half inches deep) ideal for a dorm room, bedside, apartment or garage. Asking $60.
- An Oster bread maker, used one time, like new. Asking $25.
- An old marble top wash stand with mirror and storage space…It is very ornate and in excellent condition. Asking $299.
- A Craftsman 1-horsepower router with a table and 45 bits, used once. Asking $75.
- Five (5) Bisque dolls in their original boxes that have never been played with. Asking $15 to $20 each.
For more information on any or all of these items, please call 865-457-2168 or 865-388-9182.