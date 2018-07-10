Home / Local News / Follow-up: More info on Y-12, IGUA contract agreement

Follow-up: More info on Y-12, IGUA contract agreement

The new contract we told you about last week at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge includes 2.5 percent pay raises for security officers. The new five-year contract covers more than 360 security officers at Y-12.

The International Guards Union of America Local 3 and Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC, the contractor that operates Y-12, reached the agreement on Tuesday, July 3. Negotiations had started in mid-May.

In addition to the yearly pay raises, there are also some other incentive payments for rotating shift workers, who will receive a significant bump in pay.

The union had to ratify the contract, which was considered the last, best, and final offer. Y-12 security police officers voted on the agreement on July 3, and about 72 percent voted in favor, Gray said.

The new five-year contract expires August 15, 2023.

Besides Y-12, CNS operates the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas.

Pantex has its own union for their guards, and the two unions have separate labor agreements.

The new contract announced last week applies just to Y-12.

