Flavie Mourad – Terzian, age 81 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018. She was born to the late Issa Mourad and Jamila Dadour in Syria. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Hemaiak Terzian.

She is survived by: sons, Dr. Armand Terzian and wife Dr. Laura of France, Dr. Christian Terzian and wife Dr. Noor of Clinton, Professor George Didier Terzian of Syria; grandchildren, Flavie Rebecca Terzian of France, and Christian Didier Terzian of France; brother, Dr. Joseph Mourad of Belgium.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, July 16, 2018 from 5-7pm. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 10 am at the St. Therese Catholic Church. She will be buried at Grandview Memorial Gardens.  www.holleygamble.com

 

