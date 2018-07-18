Ella Mae Burchfield, age 78 of Lake City, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Summit View of Rocky Top in Rocky Top, TN. Ella loved her family. She enjoyed baking, making Christmas candy and canning. Ella loved the Lord and was a child of God, reading her bible and attending church where she was a member of New Lone Mountain Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN. She liked quilting and taking care of flowers and red birds.

Ella is preceded in death by her mother, Eula Daugherty; husband, Rev. Billy Burchfield; son, Douglas Burchfield; brothers, David Daugherty and James Daugherty; and sister, Zelma Booth.

Ella is survived by her sons, Ricky Burchfield and wife Lisa of Clinton, TN, Roger Burchfield and wife Earlene of Clinton, TN, and Rev. Larry Burchfield and wife Dinnie of Lake City, TN; daughters, Phyllis Byrge and husband Jeff of Lafollette, TN, Sheila Herren of Norris, TN, and Mona Smith and husband Marty of Andersonville, TN; brother, Jerry Daugherty of TX; sisters, Elizabeth Rayder and husband James of Oliver Springs, TN, Wilma Smith and husband Paul of Rockwood, TN, and Wanda Hutton of Rockwood, TN; 26 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 2 great – great grandchildren; special Christian friend Eula Mae Boggs; brother in law, Sid Booth; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Ella’s family will receive her friends on Thursday, July 19, 2018 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with her celebration of life to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Freddie Bean and Rev. Mark Dyson officiating. Ella’s interment will be on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 11:00am at Grave Hill cemetery in New River, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.