Elizabeth Tanzella “Panzy” Arthur, age 49 of Clinton passed away peacefully on Monday, July 23, 2018 at her sister’s home surrounded by her family. She was born November 26, 1968 in Knoxville, TN to the late Robert A. Arthur, Sr. and Mary Lou Hammons Arthur. Panzy was very special to all who knew her. She loved playing miniature golf, Bingo, staying in a cabin in the mountains, country music and supporting her Anderson County Mavericks. Most of all, she loved her family and friends. Panzy will be forever loved and missed by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors:

Sister Shelia Bolden & husband Robby

Brothers Bob Arthur & wife Kim

Roy Wilson

Niece Beth Arthur and Fiance Clint Daniels

Nephews Robert Lee Bolden & wife Samantha

Michael Arthur

Great Nieces Peyton Daniels

Riley Daniels (due in October)

Finley Bolden

Special Cousins Betty Spaugy

Velma Crim

Jenny Phillips

The family would like the thank the staff of Covenant Hospice for their excellent care and support. They would also like to extend a very special “Thank You” to her nurse, Angie T.

Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 26, 2018 at the Robbins Cemetery in Dutch Valley, TN for a Graveside Service with the Rev. Larry Webster officiating.

