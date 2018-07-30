Early voting wrapped; Election Day Thursday

Early voting for this Thursday’s county general and state and federal primary elections wrapped up over the weekend.

On Friday in Anderson County, 972 people (another single-day high turnout) cast their ballots, and on Saturday, another 520 people voted, bringing the total in Anderson County to 7888 early voters, down from 8670 in this same election cycle in 2014. Polls in Anderson County will be open Thursday August 2nd from 9 am to 8 pm.

In Campbell County on Friday, 630 people voted, with another 433 casting ballots Saturday. Campbell County set a record for this cycle of early voting with 5269. On Thursday, the polls will be open from 9 am to 8 pm.

On Friday in Roane County, 780 people voted, with another 290 doing so on Saturday. The two-week tally in Roane County ended up at 6453 early voters. Polls in Roane County will open at 8 am and close at 8 pm.

For more information on voting in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com or call 865-457-6238.

In Campbell County, call 423-562-9777 or visit www.campbellelections.com.

In Roane County, visit www.roaneelections.com, or call the Election Commission at 865-376-3184.