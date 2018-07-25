Home / Featured / Early voting totals through 10 days

Early voting totals through 10 days

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

Early voting continues through July 28th across Tennessee in advance of the August 2nd county general and state and federal primary elections.

You can vote early in Anderson County from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday at the Clinton Community Center, Oak Ridge’s Midtown Community Center or at the North Anderson Government Office in Andersonville.

On Tuesday in Anderson County, 576 people cast ballots, sending the ten-day total to 5075 early voters.

In Campbell County, you can vote weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm at the Election Commission office in Jacksboro and from 9 am to 2 pm at the Jellico Municipal Building. Those same polling locations will be open on Saturday as well from 9 am to 1 pm for the final day of early voting.

Tuesday, 362 Campbell Countians hit the polls, bringing their ten-day total to 3588.

You can vote early in Roane County from 9am to 5 pm weekdays and from 9 am to 1 this  Saturday at the Rockwood, Harriman, and Kingston  Community Centers, as well as the First Christian Church on Gum Hollow Road in Oak Ridge.

453 people voted early in Roane County on Tuesday and their ten-day total stands at 4666.

Voters are reminded they can vote at any one of those polling locations during early voting and that they must bring with them a valid photo ID when they head out to cast their ballots.

For much more on the August election and early voting in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com or call the Election Commission at 865-457-6238.

In Campbell County, call 423-562-9777 or visit www.campbellelections.com.

In Roane County, visit www.roaneelections.com, or call the Election Commission at 865-376-3184.

