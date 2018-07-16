Early voting off to a strong start

Early voting for the August 2nd Anderson County general election began last Friday.

Through Saturday July 28th, you can cast ballots at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center. Early voting hours are from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays.

Through the first two days of early voting this past weekend, 750 people turned out to make their voices heard.

All 16 seats on the County Commission are up for grabs, and there are a few contested races for countywide offices, including the primary winners in the Sheriff and Trustee’s races, plus write-in candidates in both the Circuit Court Clerk and Mayor’s races. In addition to those local races, there are also several state and federal primary elections on the ballot.

Voters are reminded they can vote at any one of those three polling locations during early voting and that they must bring with them a valid photo ID when they head out to cast their ballots.

For much more on the August election and early voting, visit www.acelect.com or call the Election Commission at 865-457-6238.