Early voting heads into final three days, Thursday final day to request absentee ballots

There are only three days left across Tennessee to vote early in advance of next week’s county general and state and federal primary elections.

Today (JULY 26th) is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the August 2nd election. If you need more information, please call your county’s Election Commission office. The numbers for the Election Commissions in Anderson, Campbell and Roane counties can be found at the end of this story

You can vote early in Anderson County from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday at the Clinton Community Center, Oak Ridge’s Midtown Community Center or at the North Anderson Government Office in Andersonville.

Wednesday in Anderson County, 609 people turned out at the polls, which brought the 11-day total to 5684 early voters.

In Campbell County, you can vote weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm at the Election Commission office in Jacksboro and from 9 am to 2 pm at the Jellico Municipal Building. Those same polling locations will be open on Saturday as well from 9 am to 1 pm for the final day of early voting.

Wednesday, 296 people voted in Campbell County, bringing their 11-day total to 3883.

You can vote early in Roane County from 9am to 5 pm weekdays and from 9 am to 1 this Saturday at the Rockwood, Harriman, and Kingston Community Centers, as well as the First Christian Church on Gum Hollow Road in Oak Ridge.

465 Roane County voters cast ballots on Wednesday and their 11-day total stood at 5131 at the close of the polls on Wednesday afternoon.

Voters are reminded they can vote at any one of those polling locations during early voting and that they must bring with them a valid photo ID when they head out to cast their ballots.

For much more on the August election and early voting in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com or call the Election Commission at 865-457-6238.

In Campbell County, call 423-562-9777 or visit www.campbellelections.com.

In Roane County, visit www.roaneelections.com, or call the Election Commission at 865-376-3184.