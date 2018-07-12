Early voting for August 2nd AC general election starts Friday (7/13)

Early voting for the August 2nd Anderson County general election begins on Friday.

Beginning on Friday July 13th, you can cast ballots at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center. Early voting hours are from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays. The early voting period will wrap up on July 28th.

All 16 seats on the County Commission are up for grabs, and there are a few contested races for countywide offices, including Sheriff and Trustee, plus a write-in candidate in the Circuit Court Clerk’s race.

Republican nominee Russell Barker will face Democrat Mark Lucas in the August election for Sheriff, while Democrat Ebony Capshaw will square off against Republican nominee Regina Copeland for Trustee in a race that features two female candidates running for a countywide, non-judicial office for the first time in county history. Two women did square off for Juvenile Court Judge several years ago.

The August election also includes four seats on the Anderson County School Board, but no contested races.

In Commission District 1, incumbents Chuck Fritts and Tracy Wandell are facing challenges from Felicia Foust, Floyd Grisham, Avery Johnson and Tim Risden.

In Commission District 2, incumbent Rick Meredith has qualified while longtime Commissioner Mark Alderson has not picked up a petition to run for another term. Meredith is joined on the ballot by Robert Jameson, and David Queener.

In Commission District 3, incumbent Phil Warfield is facing challenges from Joshua Anderson, John Meyer and Denver Waddell. Fellow District 3 Commissioner Steve Emert challenged–and lost to– incumbent County Mayor Terry Frank in May’s primary and is not on the ballot for the August Commission race.

In Commission District 4, incumbents Tim Isbel and Shain Vowell will face a challenge from Tabitha Harmon.

District 5 incumbents Robert McKamey and Jerry White will face a challenge from Chris Silver.

District 6 incumbents Catherine Denenberg and Steve Mead will be challenged by Anthony Allen.

In Commission District 7, incumbents Jerry Creasey and Theresa Scott opposed by Jimmy Bouchard and Denny Phillips.

Incumbent District 8 Commissioners Bob Smallridge and Phil Yager are also facing no challenges.

Two Democrats have qualified to seek their party’s nomination to challenge incumbent Republican State Representative John Ragan in the November election. Richard Dawson and Nathaniel Varner will face off in the August primary for the seat representing the 33rd District in Nashville.

One constable race features more than one candidate and that is in District 2, where Jason Stokes is challenged by Eugene Chaney and Shannon Gray. In District 3, Lawson Bates is unopposed for Constable as is District 4’s Frederick Gilliam.

For much more on the August election and early voting, visit www.acelect.com or call the Election Commission at 865-457-6238.