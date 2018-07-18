Dunking booth at Fair supports CHS Band, Color Guard

The Clinton High School Band and Color Guard are busy with fundraising efforts at the Anderson County Fair. The band needs to raise bus money for six away games for the upcoming season, which will cost over $4000!

Please visit the Dunking Booth close to the livestock barn. You never know who you will get a chance to dunk: the kid who picked on you last year? a coach? a teacher? a prominent member of the community? You’ll have to check it out to see!

The Clinton High School and Clinton Middle School Color Guards also have slushies, cotton candy, and deep fried cookie dough and strawberry shortcake for sale so come out and support the band during this week’s Anderson County Fair!