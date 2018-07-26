Domestic situation, standoff ends with two dead

A domestic argument turned deadly Wednesday afternoon in the Powell Valley area of LaFollette, and now the TBI is investigating.

Law enforcement was called to a home on Chapman Crest Drive at around 2:30 pm Wednesday on a report of a possible shooting and when Campbell County deputies, a state trooper and an agent with the 8th Judicial Drug Task Force arrived, they encountered 64-year-old Michael Heatherly, who was armed and reportedly threatening to shoot himself. He refused orders to drop the weapon and at one point during the standoff, the TBI says he pointed his gun at the officers, three of whom opened fire (one deputy, the trooper and the DTF agent), and Heatherly was hit at least one time. He was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Once officers made entry into the home they found the body of Heatherly’s 54-year-old wife, Rose Heatherly, dead from a gunshot wound.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The deputy, whose name is not being released by the TBI, has been placed on paid administrative leave–which is standard procedure–while the TBI’s investigation continues.

The TBI was called into investigate the shooting by the 8th District Attorney General’s office, which again is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

(TBI release) At the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in LaFollette.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Special Agents continue to conduct interviews relevant to the investigation. TBI Special Agent-Forensic Scientists with the Violent Crime Response Team also responded and will be collecting evidence and processing the scene throughout the evening. As in any case, their investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

As is agency policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective departments.

