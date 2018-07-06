Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Dine & Donate’ Monday

‘Dine & Donate’ Monday

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

This coming Monday July 9th is the second Monday of the month, and as such, it is time to ‘Dine & Donate’ to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties–or ADFAC.

On the second Monday of every month, several restaurants donate a portion of their sales to support the work done by ADFAC on behalf of low-income families in this area.

In Clinton, you can Dine and Donate at Hoskins on Main Street.

In Oak Ridge, you can participate by eating at Burchfield’s; Dean’s; Gallo Loco Mexican restaurant; Mediterranean Delight; Outback Steakhouse; Razzleberry’s; and the Soup Kitchen.

You can also Dine and Donate all day Monday July 9th at both Clinton locations of Subway Restaurant as well as the Subways in Oliver Springs and Rocky Top and the Subway located at 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

For more information on the program or more about ADFAC, visit www.adfac.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton announces two grants

Earlier this week, the city of Clinton received notice it had been awarded two grants. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.