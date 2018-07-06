‘Dine & Donate’ Monday

This coming Monday July 9th is the second Monday of the month, and as such, it is time to ‘Dine & Donate’ to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties–or ADFAC.

On the second Monday of every month, several restaurants donate a portion of their sales to support the work done by ADFAC on behalf of low-income families in this area.

In Clinton, you can Dine and Donate at Hoskins on Main Street.

In Oak Ridge, you can participate by eating at Burchfield’s; Dean’s; Gallo Loco Mexican restaurant; Mediterranean Delight; Outback Steakhouse; Razzleberry’s; and the Soup Kitchen.

You can also Dine and Donate all day Monday July 9th at both Clinton locations of Subway Restaurant as well as the Subways in Oliver Springs and Rocky Top and the Subway located at 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

For more information on the program or more about ADFAC, visit www.adfac.org.