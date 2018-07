Dee Ann Byrge, age 53 of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018.

She is survived by her mother, Anna Byrge; sons, Kenneth Braden, Collin Braden and fiancé, Rebecca; daughter, Misty Braden; sisters, Diane Phillips and Linda Dabney; nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

