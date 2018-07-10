Home / Obituaries / Debra Downs Swartz age 61 of Heiskell

Debra Downs Swartz age 61 of Heiskell

Debra Downs Swartz age 61 of Heiskell, TN passed away on Sunday, July 8, 2018 in Clinton, TN. Debra was a loving mother and grandmother who always put her family first.  She was a very hard working woman who took care of her family by any means necessary especially in hard times.  Debra will be dearly missed.  She is survived by her daughter, Randi Russell & husband Damion of Heiskell, TN; sons, Ethan and Ryan Pickrell of Clinton, TN grandson, Logan Russell, ex-husband, Steve Pickrell and several other relatives and friends.  At Debra’s request, there will be no services.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton in charge of arrangements.

