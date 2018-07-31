Home / Obituaries / Danny Douglas Brock, age 58 of Clinton

Danny Douglas Brock, age 58 of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Danny Douglas Brock, age 58 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at his residence. Danny was born June 6, 1960 in Anderson County, Tennessee.  He was preceded in death by his father, Avey Brock; grandmother, Roxie Ezell; brother, Donnell Brock; companion, Annette Seymour.

He is survived by:

Mother…………………..        Ola Sanders Brock

Children……………………      Stacy Daugherty

                  Dana Harding & husband Eric

                  Alisha Brock, Jessica Brock &

                  Danny Douglas Brock, Jr.

Brothers…………………         Dwight Brock & wife Lisa

                  Jeffrey Brock and Ronnie Brock

Sister…………………….          Lisa Brock Griggs & husband Jeff

Grandchildren………….      Kayla, Diana, Angelina, Avianna, Summer,

                  Kimberly, Jakob, Selena, & Sarah

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Friday, August 3, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside service will follow at Sunset Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

William L. Dake “Bill,” 79

William L.Dake “Bill” passed away July 26, 2018. On his 79th birthday, his gift was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.