Danny Douglas Brock, age 58 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at his residence. Danny was born June 6, 1960 in Anderson County, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, Avey Brock; grandmother, Roxie Ezell; brother, Donnell Brock; companion, Annette Seymour.
He is survived by:
Mother………………….. Ola Sanders Brock
Children…………………… Stacy Daugherty
Brothers………………… Dwight Brock & wife Lisa
Sister……………………. Lisa Brock Griggs & husband Jeff
Grandchildren…………. Kayla, Diana, Angelina, Avianna, Summer,
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Friday, August 3, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside service will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com