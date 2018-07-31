Danny Douglas Brock, age 58 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at his residence. Danny was born June 6, 1960 in Anderson County, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, Avey Brock; grandmother, Roxie Ezell; brother, Donnell Brock; companion, Annette Seymour.

He is survived by:

Mother………………….. Ola Sanders Brock

Children…………………… Stacy Daugherty

Dana Harding & husband Eric

Alisha Brock, Jessica Brock &

Danny Douglas Brock, Jr.

Brothers………………… Dwight Brock & wife Lisa

Jeffrey Brock and Ronnie Brock

Sister……………………. Lisa Brock Griggs & husband Jeff

Grandchildren…………. Kayla, Diana, Angelina, Avianna, Summer,

Kimberly, Jakob, Selena, & Sarah

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Friday, August 3, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside service will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com