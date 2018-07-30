CWTS: Kyle Busch notches record-tying win

(MRN) Starting from the pole, Kyle Busch driving the number-51 Cessna Toyota Tundra for his own Kyle Busch Motorsports, had only one thing on his mind, win number fifty-one in the Truck Series. His win Saturday at the CWTS Gander Outdors 150 at Pocono ties NASCAR Hall Of Fame driver Ron Hornaday’s record for most wins in series history.

Erik Jones came in second substituting for another KBM driver, Noah Gragson. Jones drove from the back after Gragson was unable to qualify due to illness. The rest of the top five finishers were rookie Dalton Sargeant, Stewart Friesen, and Justin Haley.

Todd Gilliland and Friesen were Stage winners.

There were nine lead changes among six drivers (Busch, Gilliland, Jones, Myatt Snider, Freisen, and Sargeant) and two cautions for eight laps.

Top 10 Finishers in the Gander Outdoors 150

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Busch (i) (Pole) 43

2. Erik Jones (i) (31) 1

3. Dalton Sargeant (R) (4) 4

4. Stewart Friesen (12) 4

5. Justin Haley (3) —

6. Grant Enfinger (5) —

7. Todd Gilliland (R) (2) 7

8. Johnny Sauter (7) —

9. Matt Crafton (20) —

10. Joe Nemechek (6) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 14 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 587 —-

2. Noah Gragson 522 -65

3. Grant Enfinger 504 -83

4. Stewart Friesen 495 -92

5. Brett Moffitt 485 -102

6. Matt Crafton 465 -122

7. Justin Haley 462 -125

8. Ben Rhodes 456 -131

9. Myatt Snider (R) 371 -216

10. Cody Coughlin 356 -231