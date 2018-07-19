CWTS: Briscoe squeaks out victory on Eldora dirt

(MRN) Chase Briscoe raced side-by-side with teammate Grant Enfinger through two laps of overtime on Wednesday night before putting the nose of his ThorSport Racing Ford in front at the finish to claim victory at Eldora Speedway. The winning margin was a scant thirty-eight one-thousandths of a second, making Briscoe’s return to the series a memorable one. He campaigned full-time in the Truck Series last season, earning Rookie of the Year honors and winning the 2017 finale in Miami. But when Brad Keselowski Racing shut down, Briscoe moved to the X-finity Series. Wednesday’s victory came in his twenty-fourth start and makes Briscoe the sixth different driver to win at Eldora in the six years NASCAR has run there.

Stewart Friesen finished third in last night’s race, one week before celebrating his 35th birthday. Matt Crafton finished fourth in his bid for back-to-back Eldora wins and Brett Moffitt completed the top five.

Monster Energy Series drivers Ty Dillon and Ryan Newman finished eleventh and thirtieth, respectively.

Dirt specialist Logan Seavey led fifty-three laps before fading to an eighth-place finish.

Earlier in the evening, Briscoe, Friesen, Crafton, Ben Rhodes and Todd Gilliland won preliminary qualifying races in the unique NASCAR format that set the thirty-two-truck starting field.

John Hunter Nemechek and Noah Gragson made their way into the feature by finishing first and second, respectively, in the “last-chance” race.

Top 10 Finishers in the Eldora Dirt Derby

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Chase Briscoe (3) 54

2. Grant Enfinger (9) 1

3. Stewart Friesen (5) 1

4. Matt Crafton (4) —

5. Brett Moffitt (12) —

6. Noah Gragson (27) —

7. John H. Nemechek (26) —

8. Logan Seavey (7) 53

9. Justin Haley (19) —

10. Nick Hoffman (14) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 13 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 554 —-

2. Noah Gragson 522 -32

3. Brett Moffitt 474 -80

4. Grant Enfinger 458 -96

5. Stewart Friesen 449 -105

6. Matt Crafton 437 -117

7. Ben Rhodes 425 -129

8. Justin Haley 421 -133

9. Myatt Snider (R) 338 -216

10. Cody Coughlin 324 -230