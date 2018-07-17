Home / Featured / Clinton’s newest fire truck arrives Friday

Come Friday, the Clinton Fire Department will possess the largest fire truck in Anderson County.

Officials recently agreed to purchase a new truck with a ladder capable of reaching heights of 110 feet, and will take possession of it on Friday, according to Fire Chief Archie Brummitt and Assistant Chief Jeff Little.

The new apparatus is thought to be the largest single purchase in the history of the city at $991,000, and the funding came from the city’s capital project fund as well as a generous $200,000 donation from Clinton manufacturing company SL Tennessee. The ladder truck has an expected lifespan of 25-30 years, according to Brummitt, who also says this has been on the department’s wish list for some time. “We’ve needed one for several years. We have a 55-foot water tower [and] at the time we got it was good for what we needed [then], but now with the bigger buildings we’re getting now, rescue and things like that, it was just time and the time just hit right.”

Again, the new fire truck is expected to be delivered to the city on Friday, and we will have more information on the newest addition to the Clinton Fire Department’s arsenal at that time.

