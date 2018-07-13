Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton Schools announce ‘Meet the Teacher’ events at all 3 schools

Clinton Schools announce ‘Meet the Teacher’ events at all 3 schools

Students in Clinton City Schools will have the opportunity to meet their teacher, find their classrooms, and learn about school activities and programs before the first day.

Each school will hold their first open house on Thursday, August 2. Parents are encouraged to bring their students, drop off their supplies, and attend a brief informational meeting in each of their child’s classrooms.

Classes begin on Friday, August 3, in Clinton City. The first day is a half day with dismissal at 11:30. Breakfast will be available beginning at 7:15 a.m. Lunches will not be served.

Clinton Elementary School 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Title I Meeting in the auditorium at 4:30

North Clinton Elementary School 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Parent Meeting in the Cafeteria at 4:00 p.m.

Title I Meeting will be displayed in student rooms at 4:15 p.m.

South Clinton Elementary

Kindergarten-2nd Grades 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Title I Meeting will be displayed in student classrooms

3rd-6th Grades 6:00-7:00 p.m.

